Nov 8 (Reuters) - Momo Inc

* Qtrly diluted net income per American depositary share was $0.19

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per ads was $0.24

* Momo inc - monthly active users were 77.4 million in September 2016, compared to 73.0 million in September 2015

* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 319 percent to $157 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $185 million to $190 million