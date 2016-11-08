FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners processed gas volumes during qtr averaged 299 mmcf/d, decrease of 32 pct compared to prior year qtr
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners processed gas volumes during qtr averaged 299 mmcf/d, decrease of 32 pct compared to prior year qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners LP :

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - processed gas volumes during quarter averaged 299 mmcf/d, a decrease of 32% compared to same period in prior year

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - Southcross expects that growth capital expenditures for full year 2016 will be less than $30 million

* Southcross Energy Partners -as of Sept 30,were not in compliance with consolidated total leverage ratio of financial covenants absent equity cure of $17 mln

* Southcross Energy Partners-believe that we will have ability to fund equity cure of $17.0 million through equity cure contribution agreement

* Southcross Energy Partners-pursuing alternatives to enhance partnership's liquidity, such as amendments to covenants, terms contained in credit agreement

* Southcross Energy Partners LP Reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

