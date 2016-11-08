FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Valeant reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.55
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International revising 2016 full year guidance

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International sees 2016 adjusted EPS to be $5.30 - $5.50, from previous range of $6.60 -$7.00

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.44, revenue view $9.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valeant reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $2.48 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.49 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $9.55 billion to $9.65 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

