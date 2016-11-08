FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Primoris Services Q3 earnings per share $0.09
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Primoris Services Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $507.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $536.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At September 30, 2016, fixed backlog was $2.13 billion, compared to $1.52 billion at december 31, 2015

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.95 to $1.15

* Primoris services corp - authorizes $5 million share repurchase plan

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primoris Services Corp - Total backlog at September 30, 2016 was $2.70 billion, compared to $2.09 billion at december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.