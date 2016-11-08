BRIEF-Primoris Services Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $507.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $536.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At September 30, 2016, fixed backlog was $2.13 billion, compared to $1.52 billion at december 31, 2015

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.95 to $1.15

* Primoris services corp - authorizes $5 million share repurchase plan

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primoris Services Corp - Total backlog at September 30, 2016 was $2.70 billion, compared to $2.09 billion at december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: