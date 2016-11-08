Tesla to buy Germany-based Grohmann Engineering
Nov 8 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Germany-based Grohmann Engineering to improve its automated manufacturing systems.
Nov 8 Easterly Government Properties Inc
* Easterly government properties reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.29
* Q3 FFO per share $0.30
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.19 to $1.23
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services.
Nov 8 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes.