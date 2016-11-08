FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.11
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Herc Holdings Inc

* Herc Holdings reports third quarter results; first quarter operating as stand-alone company

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $410.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herc Holdings Inc- Spin-off costs totaled $10.8 million for Q3 of 2016 compared with $4.0 million in comparable period in 2015

* Herc Holdings Inc- affirms full year 2016 guidance of $520 million to $560 million in adjusted EBITDA

* Qtrly total revenues $403.6 million versus $ 431.8 million

* Sees 2016 net fleet capital expenditures expected to be in range of $375 million to $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.