Tesla to buy Germany-based Grohmann Engineering
Nov 8 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Germany-based Grohmann Engineering to improve its automated manufacturing systems.
Nov 8 Herc Holdings Inc
* Herc Holdings reports third quarter results; first quarter operating as stand-alone company
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $410.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Herc Holdings Inc- Spin-off costs totaled $10.8 million for Q3 of 2016 compared with $4.0 million in comparable period in 2015
* Herc Holdings Inc- affirms full year 2016 guidance of $520 million to $560 million in adjusted EBITDA
* Qtrly total revenues $403.6 million versus $ 431.8 million
* Sees 2016 net fleet capital expenditures expected to be in range of $375 million to $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services.
Nov 8 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes.