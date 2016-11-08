BRIEF-Endo reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc
* Endo International Plc - Company reaffirms full year 2016 revenues and adjusted diluted EPS financial guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.55, revenue view $3.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endo reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.86 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $884 million versus I/B/E/S view $862.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S