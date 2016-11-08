Nov 8 Adeptus Health Inc

* Adeptus Health Inc - Previously announced search process for a new chief executive officer is ongoing

* Adeptus Health Inc - Hall decided to accelerate his retirement.

* Adeptus Health Inc - Board has retained Heidrick & struggles to assist in search process

* Adeptus Health announces appointment of Gregory W. Scott as interim Chief Executive Officer