Tesla to buy Germany-based Grohmann Engineering
Nov 8 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Germany-based Grohmann Engineering to improve its automated manufacturing systems.
Nov 8 Adeptus Health Inc
* Adeptus Health Inc - Previously announced search process for a new chief executive officer is ongoing
* Adeptus Health Inc - Hall decided to accelerate his retirement.
* Adeptus Health Inc - Board has retained Heidrick & struggles to assist in search process
* Adeptus Health announces appointment of Gregory W. Scott as interim Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services.
Nov 8 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes.