FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Corp Q3 eps $0.51
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Corp Q3 eps $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp -

* Westlake chemical - net income for q3 of 2016 was impacted by pre-tax transaction and integration-related costs of about $82.8 million, or $0.41 per share

* Westlake chemical -olefins segment reported income from operations of $118.5 million in q3, a decrease of $78.2 million compared to $196.7 million in q3 of 2015

* Westlake chemical - net income for q3 also impacted by pre-tax impact of selling higher cost axiall inventory at fair value of $16.2 million, or $0.08 per share

* Westlake chemical-vinyls segment reported income from operations of $22.2 million in q3 of 2016 compared to income from operations of $67.8 million in q3 of 2015

* Westlake chemical corporation announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 sales $1.279 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.