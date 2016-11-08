BRIEF-Xerox board approves terms of separation
* Xerox corp - expects to complete separation on december 31, 2016
Nov 8 Westlake Chemical Partners Lp -
* Q3 2016 net income attributable to partnership of $0.32 per limited partner unit
* Qtrly total net sales $229.4 million versus $248.6 million
* Westlake chemical partners lp announces third quarter 2016 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 The Brazilian auto market is likely to grow around 5 percent next year, Carlos Eugenio Dutra, the head of the Fiat brand for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) in Latin America, said on Tuesday.
* Fxcm inc says q3 retail trading revenue per million traded of $65 per million