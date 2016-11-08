BRIEF-Xerox board approves terms of separation
* Xerox corp - expects to complete separation on december 31, 2016
Nov 8 FXCM Inc -
* Fxcm inc says q3 retail trading revenue per million traded of $65 per million
* Fxcm inc says retail customer trading volume of $305 billion in october 2016, 6% lower than september 2016 and 9% lower than october 2015
* Institutional customer trading volume of $24 billion in october 2016, 17% lower than september 2016 and 29% lower than october 2015
* Fxcm inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 gaap loss per share $6.39 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $61.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xerox corp - expects to complete separation on december 31, 2016
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 The Brazilian auto market is likely to grow around 5 percent next year, Carlos Eugenio Dutra, the head of the Fiat brand for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) in Latin America, said on Tuesday.
* Q3 2016 net income attributable to partnership of $0.32 per limited partner unit