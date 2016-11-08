FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties reports qtrly eps $0.43
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties reports qtrly eps $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc

* Gaming and leisure properties inc - revises full year guidance

* Qtrly net income, per diluted common share $ 0.43

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.43

* Qtrly total revenues $234.64 million versus $149.24 million

* Sees fy earnings per share $1.59

* Sees fy net revenue $828.1 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $829.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaming and leisure properties, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

