BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties reports qtrly eps $0.43

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc
* Gaming and leisure properties inc - revises full year guidance
* Qtrly net income, per diluted common share $ 0.43
* Qtrly total revenues $234.64 million versus $149.24 million
* Sees fy earnings per share $1.59
* Sees fy net revenue $828.1 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $829.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaming and leisure properties, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results