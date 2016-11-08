FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Seaworld Entertainment says expects adjusted EBITDA for 2016 to be in range of $310 million to $330 million

* Seaworld Entertainment says Q3 total attendance was relatively flat

* Seaworld Entertainment says attendance at company's Florida park locations increased 1.3% in Q3

* Seaworld Entertainment says during Q3, began executing cost optimization program that goes beyond initiative communicated last year

* Seaworld Entertainment says new cost optimization program targets $40 million in net cost savings by end of 2018

* Seaworld Entertainment says attendance for Q3 mainly impacted by adverse weather at co's northeast park locations, including effects of Hurricane Hermine

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 revenue $485.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $483.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.