10 months ago
BRIEF-D.R. Horton Q4 earnings per share $0.75
November 8, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton Q4 earnings per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

Nov 8 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc :

* D.R. Horton Inc qtrly sales order backlog increased 8 pct to 11,475 homes and 9 pct in value to $3.4 billion

* d.r. Horton inc qtrly net sales orders increased 9 pct to 40,814 homes and 12 pct in value to $12.0 billion

* D.R. Horton - homebuilding revenue for Q4 of fiscal 2016 increased 18 pct to $3.7 billion from $3.1 billion in same quarter of 2015

* D.R. Horton - reaffirms previously issued fiscal 2017 guidance

* D.R. Horton - has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, an increase of 25 pct compared to its most recent dividend paid

* D.R. Horton - "remain focused on growing our revenues and pre-tax profits at a double-digit annual pace"

* D.R. Horton, america's builder, reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings and increases quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
