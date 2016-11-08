FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Astronics Corp posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.41
November 8, 2016

BRIEF-Astronics Corp posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp

* Consolidated backlog at October 1, 2016 was $275.2 million, of which approximately $121.9 million is expected to ship in 2016

* Capital equipment spending in 2016 is expected to be in range of $15 million to $17 million

* Approximately $539 million to $545 million of revenue is expected from aerospace segment in 2016.

* Qtrly sales $155.1 million versus $200.1 million

* Expectations for test systems segment revenue in 2016 remains relatively unchanged at approximately $96 million to $100 million.

* Astronics corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2016 sales $635 million to $645 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

