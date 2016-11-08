BRIEF-Stella-Jones posts Q3 earnings per share of C$0.66

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc

* Says expect lower year-over-year railway tie demand through early stages of 2017 following a strong first half in 2016

* Stella-Jones Inc - in the utility pole category, regular maintenance demand is expected to gradually return to normal patterns in 2017

* Stella-Jones reports strong 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.66

* Q3 sales C$512.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$539.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S