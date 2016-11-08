BRIEF-Wayfair reports Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.54

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wayfair Inc
* Number of qtrly active customers in direct retail business reached 7.4 million as of september 30, 2016, an increase of 60.4% yoy
* Orders delivered in Q3 of 2016 were 3.4 million, an increase of 47.1% year over year
* Wayfair announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.54
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.72
* Q3 revenue $861.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $845.9 million
