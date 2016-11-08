FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wayfair reports Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.54
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wayfair reports Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wayfair Inc

* Number of qtrly active customers in direct retail business reached 7.4 million as of september 30, 2016, an increase of 60.4% yoy

* Orders delivered in Q3 of 2016 were 3.4 million, an increase of 47.1% year over year

* Qtrly active customers 7.4 million, up 60.4% year over year

* Wayfair announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.54

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue $861.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $845.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
