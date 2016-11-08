FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant reports Q3 adj earnings per share $0.13
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant reports Q3 adj earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales were flat compared to an increase of 6.5% in prior year period

* Carrols restaurant group - sees 2016 total restaurant sales of $940 million to $950 million including a comparable restaurant sales increase of 1.5% to 2%

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $90 million to $95 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $88 million to $92 million

* Sees 2016 commodity cost decrease of approximately 3% including a 13% to 14% decrease in beef costs

* Qtrly restaurant sales increased 9.7% to $238.9 million from $217.7 million in q3 of 2015

* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.