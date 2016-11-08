BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant reports Q3 adj earnings per share $0.13

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales were flat compared to an increase of 6.5% in prior year period

* Carrols restaurant group - sees 2016 total restaurant sales of $940 million to $950 million including a comparable restaurant sales increase of 1.5% to 2%

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $90 million to $95 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $88 million to $92 million

* Sees 2016 commodity cost decrease of approximately 3% including a 13% to 14% decrease in beef costs

* Qtrly restaurant sales increased 9.7% to $238.9 million from $217.7 million in q3 of 2015

* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S