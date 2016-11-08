BRIEF-Rocky Mountain Dealerships Q3 adjusted EPS c$0.37

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc

* Rocky mountain dealerships inc qtrly total revenues contracted by $33.3 million or 13.0% to $222.6 million

* Rocky mountain dealerships inc qtrly inventory decreased by $49.2 million or 9.9% to $445.6 million

* Rocky mountain dealerships - late-season rains, some early snowfalls resulted in higher-than-average harvesting activity to carry over into q4

* Rocky mountain dealerships inc. (tsx:rme, otcqx:rckxf) announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: