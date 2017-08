Nov 8 (Reuters) - Northstar Asset Management Group Inc

* Northstar asset management group inc says raised $381 million of capital in retail business year-to-date 2016, including $93 million during q3 2016

* Northstar asset management group inc says q3 total revenues $95.5 million versus. $108.1 million last year

* Northstar asset management group announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.13