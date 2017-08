Nov 8 (Reuters) - Computer Modelling Group Ltd

* Qtrly total revenue $16.9 million versus $19.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.08, revenue view c$18.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Computer modelling group -continue to take prudent measures, such as suspending employee recruitment,reducing discretionary spending, to control costs

* Computer modelling group announces second quarter results