BRIEF-Nexstar Broadcasting qtrly EPS $0.78

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.78

* Nexstar broadcasting group inc - well on pace to achieve guidance for annual average 2016/2017 free cash flow of $250 million

* Nexstar broadcasting group - on pace to achieve guidance for annual average 2016/2017 pro-forma free cash flow of $8.15 per share per year

* Nexstar broadcasting group inc - in q4 to date co has exceeded its guidance of $100 million in full year political revenue

* Nexstar - interest expense for combined entity from media general deal will be about $60 million lower annually than previous assumptions

* Nexstar broadcasting - on a tax adjusted basis lower interest expense will result in about $40 million of additional pro forma annual free cash flow

* Nexstar - lower interest expense increases projected average annual free cash flow for new nexstar media group in 2016/2017 cycle to over $540 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $275.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $275.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $275.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: