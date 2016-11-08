FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Qtrly loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd :

* Average production for q3 of 2016 increased by 13 pct to 10,790 boe/d from 9,536 boe/d in q2 of 2016

* Q3 volumes were positively impacted by a combined 2,046 boe/d attributable to penny and redwater acquisitions

* Q3 funds from operations $0.12 per share

* Qtrly total revenue $31.6 million versus $27.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view c$31.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tamarack valley energy ltd. Announces 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

