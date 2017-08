BRIEF-VPG Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vishay Precision Group Inc :

* Vishay Precision Group Inc- expect net revenues in range of $55 million to $60 million for Q4 of 2016

* Sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.70 to $0.75

* Qtrly net revenues $ 54.5 million versus $ 57.1 million

* VPG reports fiscal 2016 third quarter and nine month results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: