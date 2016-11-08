FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2016

BRIEF-Amri Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc

* Reaffirms 2016 outlook

* Albany molecular research inc sees full year 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $48 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amri announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 loss per share $0.57

* Q3 revenue rose 46 percent to $152.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.11

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $590 million to $615 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

