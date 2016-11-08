BRIEF-Amri Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.17

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc
* Reaffirms 2016 outlook
* Albany molecular research inc sees full year 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $48 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amri announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 loss per share $0.57
* Q3 revenue rose 46 percent to $152.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.11
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.11

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $590 million to $615 million