10 months ago
BRIEF-US Foods Holding Corp reports third quarter fiscal 2016 earnings
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-US Foods Holding Corp reports third quarter fiscal 2016 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp

* US Foods Holding Corp reports third quarter fiscal 2016 earnings

* Qtrly net sales increased 0.8% to $5.8 billion

* Q3 revenue view $5.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* US foods holding corp says Q3 total case volume growth of 4%, Q3 independent restaurant volume rose 5.5%

* US Foods Holding says raising 2016 expected adjusted EBITDA growth to a range of 9-10%

* US Foods Holding says full year net sales are expected to be flat to slightly down compared to last year

* US Foods Holding says fiscal 2016 cash capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $190 million-$200 million

* US Foods Holding says fiscal 2016 expected independent restaurant case volume growth remains at 6-7 percent

* US Foods Holding says full year interest expense is expected to be in range of $225 million-$235 million

* US Foods Holding says total net sales growth negatively impacted by deflation, particularly in beef and dairy, and product mix changes in quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
