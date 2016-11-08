FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Synalloy reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Synalloy reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp

* Synalloy corp - sales for specialty chemicals segment in q3 of 2016 were $12.0 million, representing a $3.0 million or 20% decrease

* Synalloy - "following sale leaseback transaction, we have substantially reduced company's net debt and expect to have less than $5 million at year-end"

* Synalloy - lower sales in specialty chemicals segment in quarter due to in-sourcing of products by customers

* Synalloy corp - net inventories decreased $4.7 million at sept 30, 2016 as compared to year-end 2015 with metals segment accounting for majority of decrease

* Synalloy reports third quarter 2016 results: continued weak industrial activity pressures sales and profits - order activity improving

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q3 loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $34.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.