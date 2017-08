Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cas Medical Systems Inc :

* On track to achieve 2016 fore-sight sales growth of 20%

* "affirm our expectation to ship a net 400 fore-sight cerebral oximeters this year"

* Casmed reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 sales rose 16 percent to $5.8 million