Nov 8 (Reuters) - Imation Corp :

* Imation corp says gross margin percent for q3 2016 was 45.2 percent, 10 pct better than Q3 2015

* Imation reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue fell 20.7 percent to $11.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: