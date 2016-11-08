FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc :

* Q3 2016 licensing revenue of $90.9 million

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - expects fy gaap eps to be approximately $0.04 below its previous guidance range of $0.93 to $1.08

* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow of $169 million to $184 million

* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 million to $5.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06 to $1.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.