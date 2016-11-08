BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc :

* Q3 2016 licensing revenue of $90.9 million

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - expects fy gaap eps to be approximately $0.04 below its previous guidance range of $0.93 to $1.08

* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow of $169 million to $184 million

* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 million to $5.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06 to $1.21