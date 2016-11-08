FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lionbridge reports Q3 GAAP eps $0.05
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lionbridge reports Q3 GAAP eps $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lionbridge Technologies Inc

* Says expect to return to revenue growth in 2017 with ongoing earnings expansion

* Q4 revenue view $141.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lionbridge technologies inc - provided a preliminary outlook for fy 2017 with estimated year-on-year revenue growth of 4-6%

* Lionbridge technologies inc - provided a preliminary outlook for fy 2017 with double-digit adjusted ebitda growth year-on-year

* Lionbridge reports q3 results with revenue of $135.2 million, gaap eps of $0.05 and non-gaap eps of $0.13

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $135.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $134 million to $138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

