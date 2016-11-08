FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Gray Television reports Q3 eps $0.26
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gray Television reports Q3 eps $0.26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc

* Gray television - q4 of 2016 local advertising revenue will increase within a range of about 10% to 13% or approximately $104.0 million to $107.0 million

* Gray television inc - q4 of 2016 political advertising revenue will be within a range of approximately $47.0 million to $48.0 million

* Gray television - expect q4 local, national advertising revenue to be impacted by volume of commercial advertising minutes utilized by political advertisers

* Gray television - "political uncertainty also appears to have led to significant economic uncertainty and created new headwinds for our core business"

* Gray television inc sees q4 revenue (less agency commissions) $230 million to $237 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $230 million to $237 million

* Q3 revenue $204.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Sees q4 2016 revenue up about 14 to 17 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.