10 months ago
BRIEF-WSP Global Inc reports Q3 2016 financial results
November 8, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-WSP Global Inc reports Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wsp Global Inc

* WSP Global Inc reports Q3 2016 financial results

* WSP Global Inc say FY outlook on net revenues and adjusted EBITDA ranges narrowed to $4,700.0-$4,900.0 million and $485.0-$505.0 million, respectively

* WSP says FY outlook on capital expenditures and acquisition & integration costs slightly increased

* Qtrly backlog at C$5,371.2 million, representing 10.3 months of revenues, down C$296.2 million or 5.2% compared to Q2 2016

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.63

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.77

* Q3 revenue C$1.553 billion

* Q3 revenue view C$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

