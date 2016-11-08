BRIEF-STAG industrial and its operating partnership entered into equity distribution agreements
* STAG industrial says co and its operating partnership, STAG industrial operating partnership entered into equity distribution agreements - SEC filing
Nov 8 Brazil Resources Inc
* Brazil resources - intends to use proceeds from private placement to bolster its ongoing acquisition strategy and for general working capital needs
* Increased size of its previously announced private placement to 3.6 million units at a price of $2.50 per unit
* Brazil resources further increases size of private placement to $9.0 million and announces closing of initial tranche of $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STAG industrial says co and its operating partnership, STAG industrial operating partnership entered into equity distribution agreements - SEC filing
* Baxter declares quarterly dividend and announces expanded share repurchase authorization
* Shares down as much as 15.46 pct premarket (Adds 2017 outlook, buyback program, updates shares)