10 months ago
BRIEF-Baxter declares quarterly dividend and announces expanded share repurchase authorization
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Baxter declares quarterly dividend and announces expanded share repurchase authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Baxter declares quarterly dividend and announces expanded share repurchase authorization

* Baxter International Inc says Baxter's board of directors also has approved a $1.5 billion increase in authorization for company's existing share repurchase plan

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share

* Baxter International says share repurchase plan, which was approved in July 2012, now has about $1.9 billion of repurchase authority under amended plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

