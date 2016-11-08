BRIEF-Baxter declares quarterly dividend and announces expanded share repurchase authorization

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Baxter declares quarterly dividend and announces expanded share repurchase authorization

* Baxter International Inc says Baxter's board of directors also has approved a $1.5 billion increase in authorization for company's existing share repurchase plan

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share

* Baxter International says share repurchase plan, which was approved in July 2012, now has about $1.9 billion of repurchase authority under amended plan