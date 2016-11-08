FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corporation announces agreement to acquire Greer Bancshares Incorporated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carolina Financial Corp

* Carolina Financial Corporation announces agreement to acquire Greer Bancshares Incorporated

* Carolina Financial Corp says aggregate deal value of $45.1 million based on per share price of $18.00

* Carolina Financial Corp says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share

* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each company

* Carolina financial says per agreement, 10% of consideration will be paid in cash and 90% will be in newly issued shares of carolina financial common stock

* Carolina financial says combined company will have approximately $2.0 billion in assets, $1.6 billion in loans and $1.5 billion in deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
