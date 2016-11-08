BRIEF-Service Corporation International says increased repurchases by about $313 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International :

* Service Corporation International increases share repurchase authorization to $400 million and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Board of directors has increased authorized level of repurchases of its common stock by approximately $313 million

* Has approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirteen cents per share of common stock

* Service corporation international increases share repurchase authorization to $400 million and declares quarterly cash dividend