Nov 8 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co :

* Authorized a new share repurchase program up to $100 million of company's Class A common shares

* New share repurchase authorization runs from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018

* Scripps board of directors authorizes new $100 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: