November 8, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vivint Solar posts Q3 adj. loss per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vivint Solar Inc

* Vivint Solar announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $41.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.5 million

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vivint Solar Inc - MW booked of approximately 59 megawatts (MWS) for quarter.

* Vivint Solar Inc - installations were 8,266 for quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Vivint Solar Inc - subsequent to quarter end, company received $200 million of tax equity commitments for three new tax equity partnerships

* Vivint Solar Inc - estimates that tax equity commitments will support investments in solar energy systems with a total value of over $480 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
