BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences posts Q3 loss per share $0.19

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Apricus Biosciences Inc

* Apricus Biosciences provides corporate update and third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apricus Biosciences Inc says total revenues for quarter were $4.3 million as compared to $1.3 million last year

* Says it expects final resubmission for vitaros to occur in Q4

* Apricus Biosciences - plans to continue to reduce operating expenses with target of achieving reductions of approximately 30 pct in 2016 and 60 pct in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: