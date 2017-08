Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nature's Sunshine Products Inc

* Nature's Sunshine Products Inc says Q3 net sales revenue was negatively impacted by $2.7 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations

* Nature's Sunshine Products reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 7.4 percent to $85.4 million