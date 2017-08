Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rightside Group Ltd

* Rightside announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $53.3 million versus $54.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.23

* FY2016 revenue view $221.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees total revenue for full year 2016 around lower end of previous range of $218 million to $228 million

* Sees total adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $11 million for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: