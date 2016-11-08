FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals posts Q3 adj. earnings $2.57/shr
November 8, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals posts Q3 adj. earnings $2.57/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.57

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees 2016 revenues $1,485 million -$1,530 million

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees FY 2016 total net product sales $1,477-$1,522 million

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees FY 2016 GAAP net income per diluted share $5.66-$6.56

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees fy 2016 non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $9.90-$10.30

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC- qtrly total revenues

$374.18 million versus $340.87 million

* Q3 revenue view $388.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.05, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

