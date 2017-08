BRIEF-ViaSat reports qtrly earnings per share $0.22

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Viasat Inc

* ViaSat Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.22; qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.40

* ViaSat Inc - quarter-end sales backlog $1,091.4 million, up 21.6%

* ViaSat Inc - first two ViaSat-3 class satellites on schedule with spacecraft preliminary design review scheduled for november 2016

* ViaSat Inc qtrly revenue $399.2 million, up 13 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $378.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ViaSat announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results