BRIEF-Ring Energy reports Q3 earnings per share of

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ring Energy Inc :

* Ring Energy - for three months ended september 30, oil sales volume decreased to 174,707 barrels, compared to 181,069 barrels for same period in 2015

* Ring Energy Inc - there was no outstanding debt on company's $500 million senior secured credit facility at september 30, 2016

* Ring Energy Inc - "hopeful we will see peak production towards end of q4"

* Qtrly oil and gas revenues$7.8 million versus $8.6 million

* Ring Energy Inc announces third quarter and nine month 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: