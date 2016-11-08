FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ring Energy reports Q3 earnings per share of
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ring Energy reports Q3 earnings per share of

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ring Energy Inc :

* Ring Energy - for three months ended september 30, oil sales volume decreased to 174,707 barrels, compared to 181,069 barrels for same period in 2015

* Ring Energy Inc - there was no outstanding debt on company's $500 million senior secured credit facility at september 30, 2016

* Ring Energy Inc - "hopeful we will see peak production towards end of q4"

* Qtrly oil and gas revenues$7.8 million versus $8.6 million

* Ring Energy Inc announces third quarter and nine month 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.