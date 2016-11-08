FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mbia reports Q3 earnings per share $0.23
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mbia reports Q3 earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc -

* Net investment income for U.S. Public finance insurance segment was $29 million for both Q3 of 2016 and prior year's Q3

* Net premiums earned in U.S. Public finance insurance segment were $60 million in Q3 of 2016, down 12 percent

* Adjusted book value (ABV) per share was $32.39 as of September 30, 2016 compared with $29.69 as of December 31, 2015

* "Market's expanding acceptance of national in this challenging low interest rate environment is encouraging"

* Mbia Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
