BRIEF-Abraxas lowers 2016 budget to $35 mln from $40 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Abraxas provides operational, financial and divestiture update; addresses 2016 and 2017 guidance and capital budget

* In Permian basin, Abraxas now expects to close sale of Hudgins ranch in December 2016

* Borrowing base was recently redetermined to $115 million

* Production for Q3 of 2016 averaged 5,955 boepd

* Given current service costs and attractive economics, Abraxas plans to restart company's Bakken rig in December, 2016

* Lowering company's 2016 capital budget from $40 million to $35 million largely due to service cost savings

* Midpoint of 2016 production guidance remains unchanged at 6,200 boepd

* For 2017, Abraxas anticipates drilling expenditures to approximate cash flow

* Lowering lease operating expense guidance by $0.75/boe for 2016

* Sees 2017 total production 7,000 boepd to 7,400 boepd

* Sees 2017 capex $60 million

* Signed a definitive agreement to divest company's brooks draw assets in powder river basin assets for approximately $11.3 million

* Continues to market company's remaining assets in powder river basin.