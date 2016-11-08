BRIEF-Gee announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc -

* GEE announces third quarter 2016 results

* Says for Q4 2016, projecting adjusted EBITDA to be between $23 million and $27 million

* Full year 2016 capital expenditures in range of $45 million to $50 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $146.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $530 million to $538 million