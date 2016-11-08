BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant reports Q3 revenue $46.7 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $46.7 million

* Qtrly comparable-store sales for 59 bww were down 1.8 pct

* Sees 2016 revenue from continued operations of $164 million to $168 million

* Diversified Restaurant - upon completion of spinoff of Bagger Dave's, company expects to treat it as discontinued operations for Q4 and full year 2016 results.

* Sees 2016 restaurant-level EBITDA of $33 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: