BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant reports Q3 revenue $46.7 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc
* Diversified Restaurant Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $46.7 million
* Qtrly comparable-store sales for 59 bww were down 1.8 pct
* Sees 2016 revenue from continued operations of $164 million to $168 million
* Diversified Restaurant - upon completion of spinoff of Bagger Dave's, company expects to treat it as discontinued operations for Q4 and full year 2016 results.
* Sees 2016 restaurant-level EBITDA of $33 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: